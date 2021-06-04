Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,945,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,326,000 after buying an additional 286,429 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.01. 223,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,734. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $332.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

