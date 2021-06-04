Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.71. 24,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,501. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

