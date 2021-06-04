Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,754,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,096 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $60,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock remained flat at $$24.21 during midday trading on Friday. 55,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,159,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.