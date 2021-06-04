Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

MA traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.17. 43,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $360.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

