Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,789,475. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $57.17. 262,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,168,807. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

