Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 21,492 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,492 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,396. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

