Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 3,185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $44.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,392.47. The company had a trading volume of 49,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,273.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

