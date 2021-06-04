Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 8,934 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,867 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after acquiring an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,726,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.50. 20,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,793. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

