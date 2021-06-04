Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.9% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.26. 5,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.09. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

