Beefy.Finance Market Cap Tops $83.55 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,160.37 or 0.03122827 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $83.55 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00263615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00040162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.