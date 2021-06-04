Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

