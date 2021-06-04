Bela (BELA) Market Capitalization Tops $240,543.21

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Bela coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bela has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. Bela has a market cap of $240,543.21 and $162.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.00487004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000234 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,132,709 coins and its circulating supply is 48,986,325 coins. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Buying and Selling Bela

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

