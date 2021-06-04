Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $541.20 Million

Brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce $541.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.70 million to $543.89 million. Belden reported sales of $424.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NYSE:BDC opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Belden has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Belden by 16.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

