Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) versus Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Head to Head Review

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Shiseido’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.73 million ($3.06) -1.49 Shiseido $8.63 billion 3.42 -$109.60 million N/A N/A

Bellerophon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shiseido.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bellerophon Therapeutics and Shiseido, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Shiseido 2 2 2 0 2.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 420.15%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Shiseido.

Profitability

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -59.11% -47.56% Shiseido -1.52% 2.66% 1.10%

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics beats Shiseido on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with fibrotic interstitial lung disease; that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that is in Phase 2 dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness, and COVID-19 patients. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. It sells its products through department stores, specialty stores, drug stores, and general merchandising stores. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

