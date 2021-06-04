Belt Market Cap Tops $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00301640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.22 or 0.01145867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.27 or 1.00043148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

