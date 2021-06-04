Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $761,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,773,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion and a PE ratio of 108.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

