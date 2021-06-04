Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 14,312 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.8% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,830,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after buying an additional 350,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 414,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 300,382 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $128.87. 1,002,293 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.68.

