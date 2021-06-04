Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.84. 123,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,838. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $329.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.79.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

