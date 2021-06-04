Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $226.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,098,031. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.