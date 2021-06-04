Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.4% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,916 shares of company stock valued at $124,449,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $177.05. 207,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,507,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $321.69 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.