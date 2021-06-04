Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded up $20.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $593.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778,543. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.69 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $571.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.84, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

