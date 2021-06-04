Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.31. The stock had a trading volume of 173,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,203. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

