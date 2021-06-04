Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,678,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $47.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,452.43. 64,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,303.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

