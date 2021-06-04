Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,893,503 shares of company stock valued at $579,939,899 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.94. The stock had a trading volume of 361,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,796,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

