Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,361,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $368.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

