Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 74,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

JPM stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.43. 333,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,444,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $500.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

