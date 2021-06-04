Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 18.3% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $87,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,301. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $137.33 and a 52-week high of $197.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

