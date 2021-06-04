Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,032 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

