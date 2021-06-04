Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as €56.50 ($66.47) and last traded at €55.50 ($65.29). 8,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.80 ($64.47).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.70 ($44.35).

The company has a market capitalization of $562.95 million and a PE ratio of -115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.00.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

