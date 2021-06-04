Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,480 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

BBY stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,633 shares of company stock valued at $16,053,251. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

