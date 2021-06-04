Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001598 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $600,298.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00067769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00295816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00238332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.31 or 0.01134808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,192.55 or 0.99942101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,129,444 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

