Bezant Trading Up 216.5% This Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 58% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 216.5% against the dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $498,936.42 and approximately $7,693.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.01013412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,703.59 or 0.09956897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Bezant Profile

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

