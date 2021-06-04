BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BHP. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,138.50.

Shares of BHP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.52. 44,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

