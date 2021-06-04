BIDR Price Tops $0.0001 (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BIDR has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00068227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.49 or 0.00296586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00240226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.74 or 0.01134289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,861.13 or 0.99849709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

