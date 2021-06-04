BIKI Price Tops $0.0554 on Major Exchanges (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. BIKI has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIKI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00078816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.01021991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.71 or 0.10184654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00054123 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.