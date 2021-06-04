BinaryX (BNX) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $6.81 or 0.00018119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 11% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $13,036.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000898 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $931.54 or 0.02478052 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,201,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,999 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.