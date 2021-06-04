Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Biogen comprises 2.0% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tobam owned about 0.11% of Biogen worth $46,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.39.

BIIB traded up $5.18 on Friday, hitting $277.73. 19,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,298. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

