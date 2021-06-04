Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $291.52 and last traded at $288.66. Approximately 57,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,180,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.55.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
