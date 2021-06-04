Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $291.52 and last traded at $288.66. Approximately 57,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,180,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

