bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $109.03

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.03 and last traded at $112.28, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bioMérieux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.