Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 195,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 429,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

