Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.61. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 40,024 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.64 million and a PE ratio of 10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.26.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. Research analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.42%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

