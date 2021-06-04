BitBall Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 130.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,763.78 or 1.00063375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00082987 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001042 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

