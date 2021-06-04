Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0229 on Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $842,239.11 and approximately $828.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,640.23 or 1.00041108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00042001 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.33 or 0.01101227 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00521099 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00384556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00083456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004090 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,712,750 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.