Bitcloud Trading 37.9% Higher This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $767,426.71 and $1,412.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,580.21 or 0.99688229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039593 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.96 or 0.01089967 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.57 or 0.00505724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.47 or 0.00385541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00082778 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003994 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,706,953 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

