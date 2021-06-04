bitCNY Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

