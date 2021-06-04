BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $23,674.77 and $25.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.50 or 0.00775818 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003224 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

