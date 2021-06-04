Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $9.99 million and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002675 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.