Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Reaches $21.81 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $405.05 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.81 or 0.00059555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,619.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $661.85 or 0.01807355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00470024 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001433 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004939 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.