Bitcoin Cash ABC Market Capitalization Hits $406.25 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $21.87 or 0.00058337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $406.25 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,494.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.85 or 0.01821202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00468035 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001458 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004824 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

