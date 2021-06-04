Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $2.67 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00007065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $497.22 million and $12.70 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000881 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00037969 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.